Cardinals NFL draft preview: WR Drake London

With the Arizona Cardinals, to this point, opting not to add any wide receivers in free agency, all signs point to a premium draft pick going towards the position in this month’s NFL draft.

One of the highest-rated prospects at the position this year is USC’s Drake London. At 6-4, he was one of the nation’s best at making contested grabs and the jump ball.

It just so happens, Cardinals’ star quarterback Kyler Murray often gives his big-bodied receivers chances to make plays, even in contested coverage. London fits the height the team has sought at the Z receiver position, particularly with A.J. Green last season.

Most mock drafts have London being selected far before the Cardinals pick at 23, but recently Charles Davis of NFL.com had the Pac-12 playmaker falling to Arizona. Davis actually suggested London could play in the slot as well.

Big frame, big production. Larry Fitzgerald moved to the slot and put up terrific numbers at the end of his career. London moved inside often at USC in 2021 and thrived. He can do the same to help QB Kyler Murray get the Cards back to the playoffs — and potentially log a postseason win or two.

While London would most likely play most of the time outside, it certainly helps to have positional flexibility based on the strengths and weaknesses of opposing defenses. In 2020, he actually lined up primarily in the slot before moving outside last season.

Prior to suffering an ankle injury, London was absolutely electric. In only eight games, he totaled 88 receptions, 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. His 19 contested catches were the most among qualified receivers. Coupled with that were his 22 forced missed tackles in those eight games, a trait desperately needed in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Due to his size and strength, London’s most common NFL comp is Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans. There are some concerns about his route-running ability, given his limited route tree at USC and low separation rates. He wasn’t the fastest receiver in college, either, but we’ll know more when he officially runs his 40-yard dash during his pro day on April 15th.

If London succeeds at the NFL level as he did in college, he would be a perfect addition for the Cardinals. They have DeAndre Hopkins to draw most of the attention, allowing London to see more single coverage, particularly as he learns on the spot during his rookie year. Rondale Moore is projected to be their speed and deep threat player. London’s height and jump ball ability is a perfect complement to Kyler Murray’s game.

His physicality would also be welcome, particularly given the team’s second-half struggles the past two seasons. Partnered with the physical running game behind James Conner, London would thrive in Arizona.

We’ll see if the SoCal product comes out east to the valley in a few weeks time.

