Cardinals NFL draft preview: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The Arizona Cardinals have yet to make any additions to their wide receiver room following the departure of Christian Kirk and, thus far, not re-signing A.J. Green.

With the team, to this point, not opting to pursue any of the premier wideouts in free agency, it’s safe to assume they likely have their sights set on this month’s upcoming NFL draft.

One of the premier receivers in this draft is Ohio State’s Chris Olave, the university’s career leader in touchdowns scored with 35. In his four-year career, he compiled 175 receptions and 2,702 yards. 936 of those yards came in just eleven games last season.

The Cardinals have been searching for speed to threaten opposing defenses both in the deep passing game, but also to create more open space in the middle of the field. One of the fastest players at this year’s NFL Combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash, Olave couples elite speed and athleticism. Coupled with the speed of Rondale Moore and the contested-catch ability of DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz, the Cardinals’ offense would be lethal.

Olave is a projected top-20 pick in this year’s draft. Unfortunately for the Cards, there are a few receiver-needy teams right in front of them in the draft order. Most notably, the Green Bay Packers received pick 22 from the Las Vegas Raiders after they shipped All-Pro wideout Davante Adams away. That leaves a receiver-depleted team one spot ahead of the Cards. Given the lack of draft capital in 2022, it would be difficult (but not impossible) for the Cardinals to move up at all.

Listed at 6-1, Olave has the size the Cardinals are looking for at the Z receiver position. Steve Keim and the scouting department sought that type of height when they brought in A.J. Green (6-4) to play that role last year.

Drafting a receiver in the first round this year gives the team up to five years of cheap production, which could prove invaluable with the incoming lucrative extension for star quarterback Kyler Murray. Coupled with the $30 million cap hit for DeAndre Hopkins next season, the Cards need to manage their funds efficiently, particularly at that position.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling had the Cardinals selecting Olave with the 23rd overall pick in his mock draft. He is one of the names commonly linked to the Cards, particularly in the local media.

Arizona Sports 98.7’s John Gambadoro reported earlier in the month that the Cards could be a top target for the Cards, despite their continued interest in bringing back A.J. Green for another season.

Would you like to see the Cardinals select the former Ohio State star in this year’s upcoming draft?

It can be hard for receivers to separate in the red zone in man coverage with less space to operate with. Here’s two filthy routes from Chris Olave making it look easy. pic.twitter.com/4GXwb2M16n — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 2, 2022

