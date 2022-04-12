Cardinals NFL draft player preview: Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

We are a little over two weeks away from the highly anticipated 2022 NFL draft. As we get closer, some official top-30 visits become known to the general public. For the Cardinals, one of those visits is Purdue’s George Karlaftis, whom they hosted for a visit last week.

The Cardinals currently have yet to make any major moves in free agency. They brought back two of their own in Zach Ertz and James Conner, but have left huge holes at both the edge rusher and wide receiver position. While most of the draft hype for the Cardinals has involved the receiver position, perhaps they are looking at finding Chandler Jones’ replacement.

Karlaftis is a projected first-round edge rusher who has seen his draft stock increase over the past few weeks. While he only had 4.5 sacks last season, he was a consistent threat in opposing backfields. Nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’, Karlaftis was named to the second-team All-Big Ten in 2020, despite only appearing in three games. In his rookie season, he totaled 7.5 sacks.

When people get excited about George Karlaftis (DE, Purdue #5) this is why. That is special/rare quickness out of a guy his size (6’4”/266). Just blasts by the RT. pic.twitter.com/gSCqAjmxD5 — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) April 9, 2022

Karlaftis is at his best with power and bull rush moves that force offensive tackles back into their quarterback. One of his biggest critiques is trying too many speed moves on the edge, particularly for a guy his size. These critics don’t believe, at his speed, that those moves will translate in the NFL.

Despite the critics, Karlaftis excelled on the field when he played. In 26 games, he had 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He’s been one of the more polarizing prospects in this draft. Some love him while the others wouldn’t spend a first-round selection on him.

There is certainly a question as to the team’s ability to groom a first-round defensive player. Their last two selections, Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, hardly saw playing time in their rookie seasons. It was extraordinarily frustrating, particularly given the reserve players that often played over two first-round picks. Is the front office really going to do the same again?

Karlaftis would have competition from Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck, which would bode well for his playing time on paper. However, the past two seasons have proven nothing in terms of developing young defensive talent.

What are your thoughts on drafting George Karlaftis with the 23rd overall pick?

George Karlaftis (DE, Purdue #5) is 100% toying with the Iowa tackles at this point. Sets this rush (middle stunt) with a hard left foot jab step and a quick reversal inside. Over before it starts. pic.twitter.com/gnrWnQlO9R — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) April 9, 2022

