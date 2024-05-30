Cardinals NFL Draft grades: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois 82nd overall

The Arizona Cardinals once again delve into their new found identity of a dominant running game and make sure to help that philosophy out even further with the selection of Illinois tight end Tip Reiman in the middle of the third round.

Reiman projects as an immediate starter as the secondary tight end opposite Trey McBride. While McBride is a certified starter and receiving threat, Reiman will see plenty of time on the field acting as the teams ‘in-line’ tight end to help handle incoming blockers and eat up space in the short area.

With powerful blocking skills, rock solid hands, and good burst for his size, Reiman is an intriguing pick at this point in the draft. It’s hard to hand out a bad grade for getting a player who should contribute in the third round, but this felt like a bit of a reach for a team with plenty of holes.

Grade: C

