Cardinals NFL Draft grades: Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois 71st overall

The Arizona Cardinals have committed these past two offseasons to evolve as an offense and leaning more on a solid running attack as well as protecting franchise quaterback Kyler Murray. With the selection of Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, the Cardinals have added even more depth to an already impressive line rebuild.

Adams projects as a potential starter on an Arizona roster, but given the teams locked in starters at both tackle spots, he may be best suited for his more natural position at guard. Adams will have to compete with veteran Evan Brown for the starting guard spot opposite Will Hernandez.

Having played all across the offensive line in college, Adams is a super versatile player who can be a spot starter in a pinch. With natural power, solid technique, and a great track record as a pass blocked, Adams brings some much needed depth to the desert. This was a bit earlier than where we saw him going as Adams really lacks the top end potential to be a slam dunk starter in the league, but is still plenty valuable in the third round.

Grade: C+

