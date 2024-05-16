Cardinals get nationally televised preseason game as opponents announced

While almost all of the attention with the release of the 2024 NFL schedule goes to the regular-season schedule, the Arizona Cardinals, in addition to announcing all their regular-season games, also announced their preseason opponents.

This year, because they have nine home games in the regular season, they will have one preseason matchup at home and two on the road.

Their preseason finale will be nationally televised on CBS. They will face the Denver Broncos on the road and Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. Arizona time).

Their other preseason opponents are the New Orleans Saints at home in the preseason opener, followed by the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

The game against the Saints will be at State Farm Stadium and will be scheduled between August 8-11. The game against the Colts will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy between August 15-18.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced previously that the team would hold joint practices again this preseason. He said it would be hot and against a really good AFC team.

That would suggest the Colts, especially considering Gannon and Colts head coach Shane Steichen have a connection having been coordinators together for the Philadelphia Eagles.

So you can expect some official news at some point about joint practices with the Colts.

And perhaps they will do a second round against the Broncos leading up to the preseason finale.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire