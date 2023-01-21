Cardinals narrow field of play-by-play candidates to two. One has a metro-east tie.

Representatives of Bally Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Cardinals have settled on two finalists in their search for the team’s next television play-by-play voice, signaling an approaching end to a process unexpectedly set in motion approximately six weeks ago.

One of the two is Aaron Goldsmith, currently a radio broadcaster for the Seattle Mariners on Seattle Sports 710 AM as well as select television broadcasts on Root Sports Northwest. Goldsmith, 39, grew up in St. Louis after being born in Wichita, KS and got his first professional play-by-play experience as an intern for the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget.

The identity of the other finalist is not known. A representative of Bally Sports Midwest said the company is not commenting during the hiring process.

From the outset of the search, Goldsmith was a logical candidate and, according to sources, an early favorite. Upon being hired in Seattle in 2013, he told Shannon Drayer of 710 AM that he purchased two seats from Busch Stadium II before its demolition and placed them in his home.

“St. Louis is a terrific baseball town and they have turned out a lot of great broadcasters along the way as well,” Goldsmith said at the time.

“I think that’s a positive aspect of someone’s resume,” Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said Monday when asked about the necessity of St. Louis ties in the candidates being considered. “There’s some great outside candidates who have done some great stuff…some of them have St. Louis connections, so I would say that’s part of the mix.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier this month that both Joe Buck and Bob Costas were approached for limited engagements and declined.

The position as the team’s lead television voice came open this winter following long-time play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin’s third arrest for driving while intoxicated on December 5. Bally Sports and the Cardinals announced on December 15 that he would not return to the broadcasts by mutual decision.

Story continues

“I have spent the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me,” McLaughlin said at the time in a statement. “I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and (four) children.

“As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest. I thank all of the people of Bally for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.”

McLaughlin became the team’s primary television voice in 2000, following Bob Carpenter, who currently is the lead play-by-play voice for the Washington Nationals on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.