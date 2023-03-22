Cardinals named among losers of free agency

Arizona Cardinals fans have wondered what the team’s strategy has been in free agency. Not only fans are questioning their moves, so are analysts.

In the latest show of Touchdown Wire’s “4-down Territory” with Doug Farrar and Kyle Madson, the Cardinals were one of the three biggest losers in free agency, along with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

“What are the Cardinals doing,” Madson asks. “They are tearing it down, it looks like.”

Farra doesn’t mind the signing of linebacker Kyzir White, although notes that they already had players like that they drafted in the first round (Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins).

Madson brings up the free agency losses for Zach Allen and Byron Murphy, the trade talks involving DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray’s injury.

“I thought the Cardinals were trending up a couple of years ago and now they are rock bottom.”

New head coach Jonathan Gannon has his work cut out for him.

