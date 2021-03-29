Cardinals’ moves in free agency do nothing for their status in new power rankings

GlobeNewswire

The increase in adoption of green technology will drive the market in the forecast period. - The technologically advanced cities are using the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms to monitor city infrastructures, managing everything from traffic flows and parking to water and air quality.New York, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Cities Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039479/?utm_source=GNW These cities are using the resulting smart data generated, to tackle longer-term planning decisions focused on environmental sustainability. Thus, with the world’s moving towards urbanization, there is an increasing number of smart city initiatives and projects, in the near future.- Therefore, with growing urbanization, the need to manage infrastructure and assets is prompting countries across the world to invest in smart city projects. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the worldwide spending on smart city developments is expected to reach USD 34.35 billion, by 2020.- Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to unlock opportunities within cities, including autonomous vehicles, adaptive energy systems, and even smart healthcare.- Security concerns over the deployment of smart devices in cities are one of the primary factors restraining the growth of the smart cities market. Like any other connected technologies, smart city systems also depend on networks for data transmissions and are thus, vulnerable for breaching.Key Market TrendsUrbanization to Drive the Smart Cities Market Growth- According to the United Nations Populations Fund, in 2014, 54% of the world’s population lived in urban areas, which is approximately 3.3 billion people. By 2030, roughly 67% of the total population is expected to live in urban areas.- Hence, urbanization demands smart technology initiatives driving market growth. With rapid urbanization primarily taking place in developing countries, the growth of cities and economic development are inextricably linked.- For example, the rise of China’s middle class, a distinctly urban phenomenon has lifted 500 million people out of poverty in less than 30 years and is a testament to the power cities uniquely possess to elevate living standards.- The explosive population growth and dynamic shift in urban sprawl, coupled with the economic growth of megacities in the emerging economies, would pose a variety of opportunities for companies operating in different sectors.- The megacities from the emerging economies are expected to become the largest markets for existing premium products and technologies, while their developed counterparts are expected to witness a trend of sustainable measures.Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Over the Forecast Period- The Asia Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period where China and India are the prominent countries. China has approximately 500 smart city pilot projects, the highest in the world, covering big and small cities.- In 2013, MOHURD, China (Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development) announced the first list of national pilot Smart Cities. By 2015, the country had a total of 326 smart city projects. There are a total of 731 smart city projects in India, worth INR 46,366 crore, which have been approved. Implementation has been initiated in 49 (6.7%) projects, with only a meagre completion of 24 (3.3%) projects.- The Smart Cities Mission of the Government of India is based on a sustainable and inclusive development approach. The aim of the mission is to create a model that can be replicated, catalyzing the creation of similar Smart Cities in various other parts of the country.- These investments by the government and regulations are aimed at sprucing up various departments of a country, such as transportation, energy, and public security, etc., to build smart cities in various regions, which will boost the smart cities market in the forecast period.Competitive LandscapeThe major companies include ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IBM Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and General Electric Co., among others. The market is highly competitive since the market giants are having cut-throat competition among themselves, they are all investing buttload of amounts in R&D for developing better, reliable smart products. Therefore, the market concentration will be low.- February 2018 - Honeywell announced its latest smart building technology, which connects building personnel with data analytics to help drive operational improvements and efficiencies.- January 2018 - Siemens building technologies division introduced a dust sensor which can be utilized in buildings, rounding out its product offering for a healthy indoor climate. The sensor can be used to monitor and visualize particle pollution and is easy to integrate into building management systems.Reasons to Purchase this report:- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format- 3 months of analyst supportRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039479/?utm_source=GNWAbout ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001