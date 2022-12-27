Cardinals move up in draft order after loss to Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals are moving up in the draft. That is a good thing if you are looking more toward the future. It is bad for the results of this season.

After the Cardinals’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams’ 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos, the Cardinals are now fourth in the 2023 NFL draft order, according to Tankathon.

Here is the top 10 in the 2023 NFL draft order after Week 16:

Houston Texans, 2-12-1 Chicago Bears, 3-12 Denver Broncos (traded to Seahawks), 4-11 Arizona Cardinals, 4-11 Indianapolis Colts, 4-10-1 Atlanta Falcons, 5-10 Los Angeles Rams (traded to Lions), 5-10 Carolina Panthers, 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders, 6-9 New Orleans Saints (traded to Eagles), 6-9

The Broncos are still ahead of the Cardinals despite the same record and despite a head-to-head win over them because the tiebreaker in the draft is strength of schedule.

The Cardinals’ strength of schedule is .522. The Broncos’ is .490.

The way it works in the draft is if you have the same record but have a weaker schedule, you are the weaker team and therefore need the better draft spot.

What type of player can the Cardinals get with the fourth overall pick in the draft?

Here are the last few players selected fourth overall.

2022: Jets CB Sauce Gardner

2021: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

2020: Giants OT Andrew Thomas

2019: Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell

2018: Browns CB Denzel Ward

