Cardinals make more practice squad moves on Tuesday

Jess Root
·2 min read
In this article:
The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves on the practice squad on Monday. They brought in four players for workouts. On Tuesday, they signed two of those players heading into their first practice of the week.

What moves did they make?

Read on.

The released OL Koda Martin, TE Ross Travis

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With the return to health of Darrell Daniels, the Cardinals have three healthy tight ends.

Travis had gotten to play some as a practice squad elevation but now he is apparently not needed.

Likewise, it would appear that the Cardinals did not need the depth of Martin, who had been on the practice squad for a year and a half.

They sign DT Matt Dickerson

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dickerson is 6-5, 292-pound defensive tackle. He spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played 18 games as a reserve and has 15 career tackles.

He was with the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason and preseason.

The Cardinals appear fine on the defensive line, despite the injury to J.J. Watt, but perhaps Rashard Lawrence is not yet ready to play.

They sign LB Tahir Whitehead

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This addition is one to think about. Rookie Zaven Collins injured his shoulder last week in the game against the Green Bay Packers. The addition of a 10-year vet with a ton of starting experience like Whitehead might signal that Collins is going to miss some time.

He was a fifth-round pick in 2012 by the Detroit Lions. He played six seasons for them, then spend a year with the Raiders and last season with the Panthers.

In his career, he has 684 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 25 pass breakups, six interceptions, three sacks, six fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and 33 special teams tackles.

