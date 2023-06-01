Cardinals to get more cap space on Friday

The Arizona Cardinals currently have more than $24 million in cap space and more is coming.

Over the Cap notes that six teams are set to get more cap space because of post-June 1 designations to previous releases.

Along with the Cardinals, the Dolphins, Browns, Cowboys, Commanders and Broncos will add cap space.

Arizona will gain another more than $4.2 million because the contracts of J.J. Watt and Rodney Hudson will come off the books.

That will give the Cardinals more than $28 million in space for the season.

They will also add another $4.2 million in dead money.

What will they do with the cap space?

Based on the offseason moves they have made thus far, they won’t do anything big.

Unused cap space this year will roll over to next year.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire