Cardinals’ Monday night game vs. Chargers has interesting wrinkles

The Arizona Cardinals released their full 2024 regular-season schedule and they only have one prime-time game scheduled. It is a Week 7 Monday night game at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is not a typical Monday night game.

The normal Monday night broadcast airs on ESPN and ABC with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, and it is one single game.

The Cardinals’ game against the Chargers is part of a midseason Monday night doubleheader. It is basically an alternate game to watch. It will not have the regular Monday night broadcast crew or like the Countdown to Kickoff coverage.

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. AZ time) on ESPN and ABC.

The Cardinals and Chargers kick off at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. AZ time) and will be a streaming-only game for most of the country on ESPN+.

The local markets for the Cardinals and Chargers will be able to watch the game on an over-the-air television network.

So it will be a nationally televised game in prime time, but this prime-time game is essentially a “B” game.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire