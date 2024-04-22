Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison in ‘what I would do’ mock draft

Mock draft season is nearing its completion as the actual 2024 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday. The latest mock draft from Draft Wire managing editor Jeff Ridson is not one of projections and predictions. Instead, it is a mock draft of picks he would make if he were the GM of each team.

For the Arizona Cardinals, they miss out on the most commonly mocked player to them.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. goes third to the New England Patriots, so Arizona has to pivot. The pick is Washington Rome Odunze, which is still a great pick because it feels like no team will be disappointed that selects Harrison, Odunze or LSU’s Malik Nabers.

For the 27th, Risdon’s pick for Arizona is Clemson CB Nate Wiggins. Wiggins would be a very good fit in Arizona’s Cover 3 defense. He has elite speed, plays with great effort, is a big-time on-ball playmaker and is a very willing tackler despite his lean frame.

Both Odunze and Wiggins should be starters in 2024 and be big contributors moving forward.

