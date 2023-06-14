Cardinals minicamp 53-man roster projection

The Arizona Cardinals are now in mandatory minicamp for the final stage of the offseason program.

Before the end of minicamp, here are some new 53-man roster projections based on things we know about the team.

Quarterback

It is possible Murray could end up on injured reserve to start the year, which could open a roster spot for David Blough or Jeff Driskel. But these will be the three quarterbacks we see on the roster.

Running back

Conner and Clement seem to be the two certainties. After that, it is up for grabs. Ty’Son Williams could also be in play.

Wide receiver

Hopkins’ release opens things back for Dortch. Perhaps they keep six receivers but they might need a fourth tight end, especially at the start of the season if Zach Ertz isn’t at full strength.

Tight end

They might not need four but Togiai has special teams experience from the Eagles. Whiteheart was one of the Cardinals’ priority undrafted rookies.

Offensive line

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023.

Left guard is unknown right now. Paris Johnson is tracking to replace Beachum.

Beachum, Wilkinson and Daley have guaranteed salary in 2023.

Jones could be trade bait. It is going to be hard for some of the younger linemen (Lecitus Smith, Marquise Hayes) to make the squad this year.

Defensive line

Could Leki Fotu get pushed out with Stills and undrafted rookie Slade?

Jonathan Ledbetter is a player to watch in the offseason, too.

Outside linebacker

They don’t have many options here. However, let’s watch Zaven Collins, as he might end up being a regular at outside linebacker.

Inside linebacker

No Simmons here because he is a safety now, apparently.

Woods and Turner are locks for special teams. Could Pappoe play with Collins maybe getting time outside at the edge?

Cornerback

Wilson and Hamilton feel like locks as do Williams and Clark as draft picks. Rashad Fenton has starting experience but isn’t a lock yet and gets bumped by Boyd, who is a lock for special teams.

Safety

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons is now a safety!

The fourth spot I give to Chachere for special teams play

Specialists

There doesn’t seem to be any question about this group.

