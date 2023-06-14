Cardinals minicamp 53-man roster projection
The Arizona Cardinals are now in mandatory minicamp for the final stage of the offseason program.
Before the end of minicamp, here are some new 53-man roster projections based on things we know about the team.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune
It is possible Murray could end up on injured reserve to start the year, which could open a roster spot for David Blough or Jeff Driskel. But these will be the three quarterbacks we see on the roster.
Running back
James Conner, Corey Clement, Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado
Conner and Clement seem to be the two certainties. After that, it is up for grabs. Ty’Son Williams could also be in play.
Wide receiver
Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch
Hopkins’ release opens things back for Dortch. Perhaps they keep six receivers but they might need a fourth tight end, especially at the start of the season if Zach Ertz isn’t at full strength.
Tight end
Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Noah Togiai, Blake Whiteheart
They might not need four but Togiai has special teams experience from the Eagles. Whiteheart was one of the Cardinals’ priority undrafted rookies.
Offensive line
D.J. Humphries, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Paris Johnson, Kelvin Beachum, Elijah Wilkinson, Dennis Daley, Jon Gaines, Josh Jones
Left guard is unknown right now. Paris Johnson is tracking to replace Beachum.
Beachum, Wilkinson and Daley have guaranteed salary in 2023.
Jones could be trade bait. It is going to be hard for some of the younger linemen (Lecitus Smith, Marquise Hayes) to make the squad this year.
Defensive line
L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, Rashard Lawrence, Kevin Strong, Dante Stills, Jacob Slade
Could Leki Fotu get pushed out with Stills and undrafted rookie Slade?
Jonathan Ledbetter is a player to watch in the offseason, too.
Outside linebacker
Cameron Thomas, B.J. Ojulari, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa
They don’t have many options here. However, let’s watch Zaven Collins, as he might end up being a regular at outside linebacker.
Inside linebacker
Kyzir White, Zaven Collins, Josh Woods, Zeke Turner, Owen Pappoe
No Simmons here because he is a safety now, apparently.
Woods and Turner are locks for special teams. Could Pappoe play with Collins maybe getting time outside at the edge?
Cornerback
Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark, Kris Boyd
Wilson and Hamilton feel like locks as do Williams and Clark as draft picks. Rashad Fenton has starting experience but isn’t a lock yet and gets bumped by Boyd, who is a lock for special teams.
Safety
Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons, Andre Chachere
Simmons is now a safety!
The fourth spot I give to Chachere for special teams play
Specialists
Matt Prater, Matt Haack, Aaron Brewer
There doesn’t seem to be any question about this group.