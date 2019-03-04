Cardinals might not get much back if they trade Josh Rosen

If the Cardinals decide to use the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, then they clearly have a surplus first-round quarterback on their hands.

But if they decide to move 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen, they probably won’t recoup anything resembling value for him.

Via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, the sense was that Arizona might not be floored by the offers for last year’s 10th overall pick.

“Probably a three,” one General Manager told King. “Not what the Cardinals would think his value is.”

Kurt Warner, who lives in Arizona and saw Rosen play last year, also said a third-round pick would be what he’d give for the former UCLA quarterback.

That would be a tough pill for the Cardinals to swallow, after giving up a third-rounder and a fifth-rounder (79th and 152nd overall) to move up from 15th to 10th to take Rosen less than a year ago.

Of course, there are a load of variables in there, including that the Cardinals may not want to sell low, keeping Rosen for just-in-case reasons (or simply to not tip their hand about their interest in taking Murray first overall). And there could be a team desperate for an answer at the position who may give more for a guy with 13 starts in a disastrous situation on the back of his football card. It only takes one team to make a desperate plunge, like the one the Cardinals made last year.