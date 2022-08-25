Cardinals might need Cody Ford to start in Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprise trade to acquire offensive lineman Cody Ford from the Buffalo Bills. Many wondered why they made the move.

It turns out that he could be in the starting lineup when the Cardinals take the field at State Farm Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

When the Cardinals participated in a joint practice in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, Ford was at left guard with the starters, replacing Justin Pugh, who has suffered a stinger.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury explained the reason for the trade was because of injuries.

“Some of the injuries we’ve inside there, we felt like it was a position where we could get some more depth,” he said Tuesday.

They have suffered injuries to both their starting guards — Pugh and Will Hernandez. Hernandez is expected by by next week and Pugh’s status is unknown.

But what is telling is what Kingsbury said Wednesday after he worked with the first team against the Titans.

“We’re excited,” he said. “To be able to come out here and pick up enough to go in there was pretyt impressive.

“We’ve just got to keep spoonfeeding him the offense and get him ready for Week 1.”

Obviously, this could be to get him ready for Week 1 in general, but he wouldn’t have to be all that ready for Week 1 if isn’t going to be in the lineup.

The situation with Pugh’s injury is suddenly something to pay attention to.

