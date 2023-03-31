Cardinals met virtually with Princeton WR Andre Iosivas

The Arizona Cardinals continue to prepare for the NFL draft at the end of April and have been meeting with player prospects to add to their evaluations.

While wide receiver might not be a major priority in the draft this year, they are looking at players at that position.

One receiver with whom the Cardinals have met with virtually is Princeton receiver Andre Iosivas. Iosivas told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo he “hopped on several meetings with the Jets, Texans and Cardinals.”

He had not yet sorted out his in-person schedule.

Iosivas has size and speed. He is 6-foot-3, weighs 205 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL combine at the beginning of March. He added a 6.85-second three-cone, a 39-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-8 broad jump.

He had 66 receptions for 943 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

He also ran track as a sprinter for Princeton.

