Cardinals met with Pitt S Brandon Hill

The Arizona Cardinals don’t need a starting safety today, as they have both Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker on the roster, but looking to the future at the position isn’t a bad idea. They have some interest in at least one in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Pitt safety Brandon Hill has met with the Cardinals, along with many other teams.

Hill is a 5-foot-10, 193-pound safety out of Pitt. He had 67 tackles, half a sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.

He had three career interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and eight pass breakups.

He ran the 40 at the combine in 4.43 seconds.

His play style should get him regular playing time on special teams to start his career. After that, who knows?

The Cardinals could use special teams safety depth, so keep an eye on his name as the draft progresses.

