Cardinals to meet with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshawn

The Arizona Cardinals have a fairly full linebacker room but that doesn’t mean they won’t look at the position in the NFL draft.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals will use one of their top-30 visits on Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

He visited the Cowboys on Monday and is scheduled to visit the Dolphins, Texans and Browns, in addition to the Cardinals.

Overshown is a linebacker who began as a safety. He is nearly 6-foot-3 and weighs 229 pounds.

He will be a 23-year-old rookie after playing five seasons for the Longhorns.

In 2022, he had 96 tackles, four sacks, 10 tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

He ran the 40 in 4.56 seconds, had a 10-foot-4 broad jump and benched 225 lbs 15 times.

He is probably a Day 3 prospect and a guy the Cardinals could develop.

