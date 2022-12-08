Cardinals can mathematically be eliminated from division, playoff contention in Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 4-8 entering Week 14 with only the faintest of playoff hopes. They have not yet been completely eliminated from playoff contention but that could change this week.

The Cardinals can be eliminated from contending for the NFC West title and can be eliminated from playoff contention completely in the NFC.

What are those scenarios? They are as follows, according

Cardinals’ elimination scenarios in NFC West

It won’t take much for the Cardinals to be eliminated from the NFC West. They are 4-8 and the San Francisco 49ers, who lead the division, are 8-4 and will hold a divisional record tiebreaker over Arizona.

If the Cardinals lose to the New England Patriots, they are out.

If the 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cardinals are out.

If the Cardinals tie the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks beat or tie with the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals are done.

If the Cardinals and 49ers both tie their games, the Cardinals are eliminated.

If the 49ers tie and the Seahawks win their game, the Cardinals are out.

Cardinals’ elimination scenarios in NFC playoff hunt

If the Cardinals beat the Patriots on Monday night, they stay alive, but if they lose, they could be mathematically eliminated.

If the Cardinals lose, the Seahawks beat the Panthers and the New York Giants win or tie their game with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are out of playoff contention.

