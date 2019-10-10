Cardinals manager unleashes profanity-laced victory speech for the ages





The St. Louis Cardinals are headed to the National League Championship Series after beating the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night and St. Louis manager Mike Shildt thinks his team is going to — how do we say this without sounding like a Tupac song? — do really well against whoever they play.

OK, what he actually said was, “We’re gonna f—- them up ... we’re gonna kick their f—-ing a—.”

Mike Shildt with the greatest postgame speech ever pic.twitter.com/LH65D2dTLp — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) October 10, 2019

Shildt was understandably pumped after the Cardinals’ win in Game 5 of the National League Division Series in Atlanta. His team scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 13-1 pounding of the Braves. Even eight more innings hadn’t calmed Shildt down, because holy F-bomb, his victory speech was something else. It might be St. Louis’ version of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s “Savages in the Box” rant that became a rallying call for his team.

Here’s the text version, if it’s easier or for when the video is inevitably scrubbed from the internet:

“The [Braves] started some s—-. We finished the s—-. And that’s how we roll. No one f—— with us ever. Now, I don’t give a f—- who we play. We’re gonna f—- them up. We’re gonna take it right to them the whole f—-ing way. We’re gonna kick their f—-ng a—.”

We don’t usually see this sort of thing because managers don’t do this when the media is around. But Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena must have not learned from Antonio Brown’s mistake because he put the postgame speech on Instagram Live for the whole world to see. The rookie apologized not long after the video started to circulate. A rookie mistake indeed.

Here’s a statement that Randy Arozarena posted on Instagram, in his original Spanish and with the app’s English translation. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/JFovlcWmTg — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) October 10, 2019

Arozarena will probably get in some trouble for breaking the sacred “What happens in the clubhouse, stays in the clubhouse rule,” but it’s still an entertaining look at what happens after a team wins a do-or-die playoff game like the Cardinals did.

And now we know that even the Cardinals — one of the more respect-the-game organizations out there — can sound like Tupac every now and again.

