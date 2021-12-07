Cardinals maintain NFC West lead; Seahawks eliminated from contention

There are five games and five weeks remaining in the regular season and the NFC West is still very much up for grabs, although one team has been eliminated from contention for the division title.

The Arizona Cardinals won for the 10th time this season and remain in the division lead.

Here are the current division standings entering Week 14.

The Cardinals maintain a two-game lead over the Rams, while the Seahawks are no longer in contention for the division title. The best they can do is 9-8 if they win all their remaining games, while the Cardinals already have 10.

Let’s take a look at what happened for each team last weekend and what is coming up in Week 14.

Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Cardinals improved to 10-2 on the season and 7-0 on the road with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to the lineup after missing three games. Murray had two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns. He only attempted 15 passes in the cold rain of Chicago. Hopkins caught only two passes but had a 20-yard touchdown catch.

Running back James Conner had 111 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, while the defense picked off Andy Dalton four times and sacked him three times.

They will host the Rams in Week 14 on Monday night in a huge divisional showdown. If the Cardinals win, they basically wrap up the division. Any win or Rams loss in the last four games of the season would clinch the division for Arizona because the Cardinals would hold the season sweep head-to-head.

Los Angeles Rams

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams snapped a three-game losing streak with a 37-7 home win over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. The defense was great, forcing two turnovers and holding the Jags to only 197 total yards.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns, running back Sony Michel had 121 rushing yards and a score and receiver Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

They badly need a win over the Cardinals to keep their division hopes alive.

San Francisco 49ers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 on Sunday but remain in the playoff picture as the No. 7 seed currently. Tight end George Kittle had a monster game with nine catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked in the end zone for a safety and threw two interceptions. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw the game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Tyler Lockett with 2:28 remaining in the game.

San Francisco will face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 14.

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up their second home win of the year with the 30-23 victory over the 49ers. It was the first time Russell Wilson won at home this season.

However, with the Cardinals’ victory in Chicago, the Seahawks were eliminated from NFC West title contention.

They are now 4-8 but still can impact the division race because they still have games against the Rams and Cardinals.

Next up for Seattle are the Houston Texans on the road, a great opportunity to have consecutive wins for the first time this season.

