Cardinals maintain NFC West lead despite loss; 49ers only team in division to win in Week 10

The NFC West had a rough Week 10. Three of the four teams suffered embarrassing losses. The only team to pick up a victory was the San Francisco 49ers. They beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Now, with Week 11 beginning, the Arizona Cardinals maintain a one-game lead in the standings over the Rams and hold a head-to-head tiebreaker as well.

Here are the updated NFC West standings.

Arizona Cardinals 8-2 (3-0 division) Los Angeles Rams 7-3 (1-2 division) San Francisco 49ers 4-5 (1-3 division) Seattle Seahawks 3-6 (1-1 division)

What happened in Week 10 and what’s coming up in Week 11?

Arizona Cardinals

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals lost for the second time in three weeks, suffering a 34-10 defeat at home to the Carolina Panthers. Cam Newton made his 2021 debut for Carolina and the Cardinals played without Kyler Murray, Chase Edmonds, DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Pugh or Max Garcia on offense.

They gained a season-low 169 yards of offense and scored a season-low 10 points. They allowed a season-high 34 points and turned the ball over twice.

They hope to get Murray back this week as they head on the road in Week 11 to face the Seahawks for the first time this season.

Los Angeles Rams

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams lost their second straight game, getting blown out by the 49ers 31-10 on Monday night. Matthew Stafford was picked off twice, with one interception getting returned for a touchdown, and the defense was unable to slow San Francisco’s running game or receiver Deebo Samuel.

It was their fifth straight loss to the 49ers and kept them essentially two games behind the Cardinals — one game behind in the standings and another behind because the Cardinals hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over them right now.

They have their bye in Week 11.

San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers pulled within a game of .500 with their Monday night win over the Rams. It was their first win in Levis Stadium since Week 6 of last season when they beat the Rams then.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Deebo Samuels had 133 total yards and two touchdowns and Jimmie Ward, in his first game back from injury, picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown.

The win gives them hope to pull into the playoff picture. They are currently the No. 9 seed in the NFC, half a game behind the Carolina Panthers, who hold the final wild card spot currently.

They are on the road in Week 11 to take on the 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars, so it is quite possible they will be 5-5 after this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Seattle was blanked 17-0 by the Green Bay Packers in the return of Russell Wilson. dropping them to 3-6.

Wilson had a passer rating of 39.7 in the loss, throwing two interceptions and only 161 yards. It was the first time since Week 9 of last season that he did not have a single touchdown pass.

They have lost four of their last five games and host the Cardinals in Week 11. They are 1-1 in the division and 1-3 at home this season.

