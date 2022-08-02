Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries gets contract extension through 2025

The Arizona Cardinals have locked in their starting left tackle for another three seasons. The team announced it signed tackle D.J. Humphries to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Humphries, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2015 and starting left tackle since 2017, was entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed in 2020.

Humphries enters his eighth season with the team and played in the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season. After missing a lot of games early in his career due to injury, he has missed only one game in the last three seasons and that was when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Humphries was due to make $14 million in salary in 2022 and had the team’s largest cap hit at more than $19 million.

The cap number will surely come down.

He and center Rodney Hudson are the only starting offensive linemen under contract beyond this season.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire