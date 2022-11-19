Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries to miss 2nd straight game with back injury

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their starting left tackle in Week 11. They will have to face the San Francisco 49ers and pass rusher Nick Bosa without D.J. Humphries.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled Humphries out Friday when he spoke with reporters after practice, according to Darren Urban.

Humphries has not practiced yet this week with a back injury and it caused him to miss two games already. He missed the game in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, returned in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks and then missed last week’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

It means Josh Jones will get another start at left tackle.

Humphries had not missed any games with an injury since 2018. He missed one game last season with COVID but now you have to wonder if the back will become a long-term issue.

Jones will be tasked with limiting the impact of Bosa, who has 9.5 sacks in eight games.

The Cardinals and 49ers face off Monday night in Mexico City with a 6:15 p.m. kickoff Arizona time.

