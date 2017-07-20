The Cardinals lost because Trevor Rosenthal forgot to cover first base

The Cardinals dropped Thursday afternoon’s series finale to the Mets in heartbreaking fashion. With the game tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, closer Trevor Rosenthal was trying to see his way out of a jam. The Mets had runners on the corners with two outs.

Jose Reyes swung at the first pitch he saw from Rosenthal, grounding it down the first base line. Matt Carpenter snagged the ball and it looked like it’d be an inning-ending 3-1 putout, but Rosenthal didn’t cover first base. By the time he made his way to the bag, it was too late. Yoenis Cespedes touched home and Reyes stepped on the bag safely, walking the Mets off 3-2 winners.

The Cardinals, now 46-49, have dropped both series since the All-Star break.

MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosh has post-game quotes from Rosenthal and Carpenter:

Trevor Rosenthal, on not covering 1B: "It’s a fundamental play. If we expect guys to play defense behind us, we have to do our part, too." — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) July 20, 2017





Carpenter, on Rosenthal's lapse: "That just can’t happen. You can make errors. You can strike out. But you can’t do that. He knows that." — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) July 20, 2017





