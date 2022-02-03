Cardinals’ loss to Steelers ranked as best Super Bowl ever

Arizona Cardinals fans are disappointed that their team did not make it further in the postseason than their 34-11 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round. Now the Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

With the big game coming up, Touchdown Wire’s Thomas Neumann ranked all 55 previous Super Bowls from best to worst in terms of entertainment value.

The Cardinals’ lone appearance in the Super Bowl in 2009 was the greatest of all of them.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII.

Steelers and Cardinals fans still might be having heart palpitations from the final moments of this epic game. Pittsburgh built a 20-7 lead, thanks in large part to James Harrison’s stunning 100-yard pick-six on the final play of the first half. But Arizona roared back with 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, capped by a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Warner to Larry Fitzgerald with 2:37 left. That set the stage for a methodical winning drive by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, who then marched 78 yards for the winning score in the final minutes. Wide receiver Santonio Holmes tallied the final touchdown by tiptoeing just inside the sideline on a dynamic 6-yard catch. Holmes recorded nine catches for 131 yards and was named MVP. Warner threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns in defeat.

The game was heartbreaking for Cardinals fans. They went from the highest high of seeing Fitzgerald score the go-ahead touchdown, only to get punched in the gut when Holmes made that catch in the end zone.

It might not have been a great game in the first half, but from the Harrison interception return at the end of the half to the final result, it was a game for the ages.

Unfortunately, it is also one of the most heartbreaking moments in Cardinals history.

List

7 salary-saving moves the Cardinals can make to free up cap space

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story continues

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



