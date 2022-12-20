Cardinals’ loss to Broncos puts them in top-5 of NFL draft order

The Arizona Cardinals have officially been eliminated from NFC playoff contention. Their 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos knocked them out of any mathematical shot that was left.

Now we can fully look ahead to the offseason and the 2023 NFL draft.

With the loss, the Cardinals are now 4-10, tied for the third-worst record in the NFL.

If the season ended today, they would have the fifth pick in the NFL draft, according to Tankathon.

Here is what the top 10 of the draft now looks like.

2023 NFL draft order entering Week 16

Houston Texans Chicago Bears Denver Broncos (traded to Seahawks) Los Angeles Rams (traded to Lions) Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints (traded to Eagles) Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos, Rams and Cardinals are all 4-10 but the Cardinals have the last pick of the three because their strength of schedule is stronger.

The logic for the draft is that if a team with a weaker schedule has the same record as another with a stronger schedule, they are the worse team and therefore get the higher draft pick.

The Cardinals are one game better than the Bears at 3-11.

History of No. 5 pick

The Cardinals last had a top-five pick in 2007 when they selected tackle Levi Brown.

Here are the last few players selected No. 5 overall.

2022: Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

2021: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

2020: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

2019: Buccaneers LB Devin White

2018: Broncos DE Bradley Chubb

