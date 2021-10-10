Cardinals lose Maxx Williams, lead 10-0 at halftime

The Cardinals are beating the 49ers after 30 minutes of play in Arizona, but they lost an offensive starter just before the end of the first half.

Tight end Maxx Williams was carted off after suffering an apparent knee injury when he was tackled by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley hit him at the end of a 14-yard gain. There’s been no update from the team about his condition, but the injury looked like a serious one so it will be a surprise if he’s back anytime soon.

Williams’ injury was a bad end note for the Cardinals, but they can feel good about being ahead 10-0. James Conner ran for a one-yard touchdown after Budda Baker picked off Trey Lance in the first quarter and they added a Matt Prater field goal at the end of a 96-yard drive. The Cardinals got the ball for that possession when they stuffed Lance at the goal line on fourth down.

The Cardinals moved into 49ers territory once more before halftime, but Nick Bosa sacked Kyler Murray and Prater missed from 61 yards as time expired on the half. Murray is 15-of-20 for 158 yards.

Lance is 5-of-11 for 63 yards in his first NFL start. He’s also run nine times for 47 yards, but also got stopped short on another fourth down run in the first half. The 49ers will need to find a way to translate his efforts into points,

