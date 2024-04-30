Cardinals lose late lead, fall to Mules in Cathlamet

Apr. 29—Box Score

At Wahkiakum

MULES 5, CARDINALS 3

Winlock 100 010 1 — 3

Wahkiakum 000 104 X — 5

WIN Pitching — Meehan 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 6 K; Svenson 1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Highlights — Meehan 2-3, 2B, RBI; Pelagio 1-4, 2 R

Cathlamet proved to be a tough place to play for the Winlock baseball team on Monday, as the Cardinals let a late lead slip away in a 5-3 loss to Wahkiakum.

Winlock (2-15, 2-15 C2BL) led 1-0 after one and 2-1 after five, but the Mules scored four runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.

The Cardinals drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to two in the top of the seventh, but a double play ended the game and the late rally.

Kyrin Meehan pitched five strong innings on the mound, allowing just three hits and an unearned run while striking out six, and he also went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run.

Winlock will wrap up its season on Tuesday, when the Cardinals host Wahkiakum.