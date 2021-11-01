Cardinals lose ground to rest of division in Week 8 after loss to Packers

The Arizona Cardinals opened Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers and lost 24-21. They were the only team in the NFC West to lose in Week 8.

They lost ground to every team in the division. However, even with the lost ground, they still sit atop the division entering Week 9.

Here is what the division standings look like after Week 8.

Let’s look at what happened in Week 8 to each team and what they have coming up in Week 9.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night, falling 24-21 to the Green Bay Packers.

The Cardinals nearly drove 99 yards in the final minutes for a game-winning or game-tying score, but Kyler Murray was intercepted in the end zone by Packers CB Rasul Douglas when receiver A.J. Green did not turn around to make the catch. It would have given them a 28-24 win.

Even with the loss, they still lead the division, but Murray did suffer an ankle injury at the end of the game.

In Week 9, they will face the San Francisco 49ers on the road. It will be the second and final time they meet in the regular season. Arizona picked up a 17-10 home win in Week 5.

Los Angeles Rams

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams faced the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday and picked up a 38-22 win that wasn’t even that close. The Rams jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the fourth quarter and cruised to a win.

Matthew Stafford had 305 passing yards and three touchdown passes, while receiver Cooper Kupp had seven receptions for 115 yards and a score.

They tied the Cardinals for the best record in the division.

Story continues

They have a tough matchup in Week 9. They will host the 6-2 AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday night on national television.

San Francisco 49ers

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers stopped a four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 305 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, and running back Elijah Mitchell had 137 rushing yards and a score.

The Bears pulled within one point 23-22 in the fourth quarter, but the 49ers added 10 points to pull away and pick up the win.

The 49ers host the Cardinals in Week 9 and will try to avoid a season sweep against them.

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After losing two games in a row without Russell Wilson at quarterback, who continues to be out after finger surgery, Geno Smith led the Seahawks to a 31-7 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the Seahawks’ first win of the season at home.

Smith completed 20-of-24 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another.

12 of his 20 completions went to Tyler Lockett, who had 142 receiving yards, while DK Metcalf was on the receiving end of both of Smith’s touchdown passes.

Seattle has its bye week. The hope is that perhaps Wilson can return for their game in Week 10.

1

1