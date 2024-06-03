Cardinals get new local TV deal with Arizona’s Family, leaving Channel 12

After several years of having preseason games and weekly Arizona Cardinals shows airing on Channel 12, there is a new television partner.

The team announced a multi-year partnership with Arizona’s Family, which includes 3TV, CBS 5 and Arizona’s Family Sports, as well as KOLD News 13 in Tucson, as the team’s official television partner.

All three of the Cardinals’ preseason games will air on CBS 5 in the Phoenix area, on KOLD New 13 in Tucson and Arizona’s Family Sports for fans in Yuma, Northern Arizona and also in New Mexico.

In addition to the three preseason games, the network will air Cardinals Game Plan weekly during the season and another weekly show year-round.

Another part of the deal is a high school game each week. Arizona’s Family will air the Arizona Cardinals High School Game of the Week, airing either a boys tackle football high school game or a girls flag football game each week statewide.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire