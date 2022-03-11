Cardinals load up on offense in new 3-round mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for free agency next week and are also preparing for the NFL draft. They have many holes to fill in both.

One big question is whether to focus more on the offense or the defense.

In a new three-round mock draft from Draft Wire managing editor Luke Easterling has them loading up on offense.

Check out the picks below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Round 1: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

They land the speedy Olave with their first pick, which could make things fun on offense, adding him to a group of DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and whatever player they add in free agency.

Round 2: Colorado State TE Trey McBride

The Cardinals need all the tight ends this offseason, even if they re-sign Zach Ertz or Maxx Williams. McBride is one of the best ones in this draft class.

He caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Round 3: Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Spiller is a big back at 6-1, 215 lbs and he rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons.

A receiver, a tight end and a running back? This shows commitment to giving quarterback Kyler Murray weapons.

1

1