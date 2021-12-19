Cardinals-Lions live scoring updates, highlights, more

The Arizona Cardinals (10-3) face the Detroit Lions (1-11-1) on the road in Week 15. The Cardinals are heavily favored and have been fantastic on the road this season. They are 7-0 away from home and have won every game by at least 10 points.

They will be without receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had knee surgery and is out until late in the playoffs. However, they are expected to get running back Chase Edmonds and guard Justin Pugh back in the lineup.

Detroit is missing its two best offensive weapons in tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had season-ending thumbs surgery, and running back D’Andre Swift, who is out with a shoulder injury.

The Cardinals clinch a playoff spot with the win.

How will this game play out? Below, we will give live in-game updates for highlights, scoring plays, injuries and more.

Lions 3, Cardinals 0

The Lions started the game converting on third down twice and getting on the board with a 37-yard field goal.

Lions 10, Cardinals 0

The Lions tried an onside kick that the Cardinals recovered, giving them excellent field position, but they went three-and-out. The Lions then responded by going 93 yards in eight plays. Cardinals killer Jared Goff threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to extend the lead to 10.

The Cardinals went three-and-out again after that.

