Cardinals limited rookie camp roster to narrow focus

The Arizona Cardinals held their rookie minicamp over the weekend from Friday through Sunday but had a limited roster. Rather than a roster full of tryout players, they decided to go with only 23 players — nine draft picks, 10 undrafted rookie signees and only four tryout players.

This was by design.

“I’ve been a part of both different ways of doing it,” head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Friday. “Just as a staff, we thought that we could maximize the guys that we feel that are going to be here and help us win games moving forward, to do it like this,

“Logistically, it’s a little better for the players.”

Rather than having a bunch of tryout players running around, the players they selected and signed will get the bulk of the attention.

At the completion of rookie minicamp, rather than dismissing most of the tryout guys, the rookies will immediately get added to the veterans for a week before OTAs start at the end of the month.

