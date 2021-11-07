Cardinals LG Justin Pugh carted to locker room

The Arizona Cardinals suffered another injury loss on offense in the first quarter of their game against the San Francisco 49ers. Already starting the game without quarterback Kyler Murray or receiver DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, and then losing running back Chase Edmonds on the first play on offense, starting left guard Justin Pugh left the game.

Pugh suffered an apparent lower-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by Sean Harlow.

Cardinals sideline reporter Paul Calvisi reported after Pugh left the game that the offensive lineman was unable to put weight on his leg and was carted to the locker room.

Per @PaulCalvisi, Pugh couldn't put much weight on his leg and had to be carted to the locker room#AZvsSF — Craig Grialou (@CraigAZSports) November 7, 2021

The Cardinals scored a touchdown on the drive Pugh left the game.

The team announced he was questionable to return with a calf injury.

