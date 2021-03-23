Cardinals LG Justin Pugh agrees to paycut in 2021, reduces cap hit
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters on Monday he sees Justin Pugh as the team’s starting left guard in 2021. He was scheduled to have a cap hit of more than $11 million and some believed he could either be traded or released in a move to save cap space. He has apparently redone his contract. He was originally scheduled to make $7.75 million in salary in 2021, $250,000 of which was fully guaranteed. He was also due a $500,000 roster bonus on Monday. According to Over the Cap and also reflected on the NFLPA database, Pugh agreed to a paycut and a delay in his roster bonus.