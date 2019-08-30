Cardinals let Pharoh Cooper go

Pharoh Cooper is out in the desert.

The Cardinals let go of Cooper today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A former All-Pro kick returner for the Rams, Cooper spent two games with the Cardinals last year and then spent the offseason with them this year, but he didn’t appear to be a great fit as a receiver in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense and didn’t do enough on special teams to justify a roster spot.

Cooper has done enough as a return man that he’s likely to find himself on some team’s roster this season.