Cardinals leap into top 10 of USA TODAY’s power rankings after convincing Week 1 win

It did not take long for people to start believing in the Arizona Cardinals again. After an impressive 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, they look like real contenders.

After being doubted all offseason by USA TODAY’s Nate Davis in his power rankings, he suddenly is taking them seriously.

In his post-Week 1 power rankings released Tuesday, the Cardinals went from No. 21 to No. 7 in the league.

If we’re crowning offensive and defensive players of the year after Week 1, good chance Arizona would have both given the opening day performances of QB Kyler Murray (5 TDs) and OLB Chandler Jones (5 sacks).

All four NFC West teams are in the top 11, with the Cardinals ranking third among them. The Los Angeles Rams come in at No. 3 while the Seattle Seahawks are one spot ahead of Arizona at No. 6. The San Francisco 49ers rank 11th.

The Cardinals will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 in their home opener. The Vikings fell from No. 15 to No. 24 after their season-opening 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

