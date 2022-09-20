Cardinals leap up 8 spots in new power rankings after shocking win

For six quarters of the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals appeared to be one of the worst teams in the entire league. Thanks to a furious comeback on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas to come back from a 20-0 deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 29-23 in overtime, there is hope for what the season can be again.

In Touchdown Wire’s latest power rankings, the Cardinals leap up into the upper half of the league.

Coming in at No. 22 after their season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they moved up eight slots to come in at No. 14 after Week 2.

The Cardinals are starting to find their way despite the suspension to receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona came back down 23-7 to get a needed win to keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the competitive NFC West.

The entire NFC West is 1-1 after two weeks and getting competitive.

Now, coming up in Week 3, they will be put to the test again. They will host the Los Angeles Rams, a team they have beaten only once since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017.

Pick up a win, and the Cardinals will firmly put themselves back into the NFC playoff conversation, even early in the season. Starting 2-1 in the first three games of Hopkins’ suspension would be promising.

