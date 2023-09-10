Cardinals leads Commanders 13-10 at halftime

The Arizona Cardinals lead the Washington Commanders 13-10 at halftime.

Washington jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when quarterback Sam Howell found running back Brian Robinson Jr. for a touchdown. However, three first-half turnovers from Washington enabled the Cardinals to not only stay in the game but take a lead.

With around one minute remaining in the first half, Howell dropped back to pass on the third-and-10. To avoid pressure, Howell spun and was hit by Arizona linebacker Dennis Gardeck, knocking the ball loose, and linebacker Cameron Thomas picked the ball and ran into the end zone for an easy touchdown.

The Commanders’ first drive was aided by three penalties, totaling 67 yards. One was a nasty hit to Howell, in which he was tested for a concussion.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire