Cardinals lead Rams 24-13 at halftime
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t defeated his friend Sean McVay in four tries, but that could change on Sunday.
Arizona has taken advantage of a pair of L.A. turnovers and leads 24-13 at halftime.
Cornerback Byron Murphy picked up his third interception in the last two games in the first quarter, picking off a Matthew Stafford deep pass to DeSean Jackson. Then edge rusher Markus Golden forced a fumble off running back Sony Michel that Budda Baker recovered deep in L.A. territory. The Cardinals scored touchdowns on both possessions.
The Rams have had a pair of trips to the red zone, but scored a touchdown on only one of them. Stafford hit receiver Van Jefferson for a 14-yard TD late in the fourth quarter. But in the second, L.A. settled for a 22-yard field goal after Stafford threw incomplete to receiver Cooper Kupp on third-and-goal from the 4.
The Cardinals added a field goal just before halftime, though they also had a chance for more. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd was flagged for roughing the passer on a sack of Kyler Murray, giving Arizona first-and-goal the L.A. 5. But a James Conner run for no gain paired with two incomplete passes left the Cardinals settling for a 23-yard field goal.
Murray has played well, going 17-of-24 passing for 186 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also has 34 yards rushing, including an 18-yard scraper to convert a third-and-16. DeAndre Hopkins has three receptions for 49 yards and A.J. Green has three catches for 50 yards with a TD.
On the other side, running back Darrell Henderson has 65 yards on nine carries after missing last week’s game due to a ribs injury. Van Jefferson leads the team with 48 yards on three catches. Cooper Kupp has a pair of receptions on seven targets for 40 yards.
The Cardinals will have the ball the start the second half.
Cardinals lead Rams 24-13 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk