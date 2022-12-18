It’s unlikely that anyone was expecting Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Cardinals to be an exciting offensive affair and that expectation has been met through 30 minutes of play.

The Cardinals took a 6-3 lead into halftime on a 50-yard field goal by Matt Prater on the final play of the second quarter. Prater’s two field goals have the Cardinals up because Brandon McManus missed his second field goal attempt of the afternoon.

Both teams have converted one third down and they’ve combined for 213 yards of offense to this point. The Cardinals have scored on both trips into Broncos territory, while Denver’s four trips past midfield have resulted in that McManus miss, a punt, and a lost fumble by quarterback Brett Rypien.

Rypien is 11-of-15 for 105 yards and Latavius Murray has run for 44 yards, but progress has been halted by the turnover and six Arizona sacks. J.J. Watt has three of those sacks and he also batted down a pass during a productive half of work.

The Broncos have a pair of sacks and safety Justin Simmons picked off a Colt McCoy pass. McCoy is making his first start since Kyler Murray tore his ACL last week and he’s 11-of-19 for 69 yards.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the first team to score a touchdown goes on to win the game, but anyone watching the first half might be surprised to hear that someone actually found the end zone.

Cardinals lead Broncos 6-3 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk