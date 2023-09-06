Cardinals LB TJ Quinn hits hard — just like his father, a former Louisville football great

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith hit what ACC play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff described as a "roadblock" in the first quarter Friday night against Louisville.

The roadblock?

TJ Quinn.

On second-and-2 from Georgia Tech’s 25, Smith tried to find a hole up the middle and instead found Quinn, a redshirt sophomore linebacker who stuffed him for no gain. The hit came four minutes into the game and boosted Quinn's confidence in his first collegiate start.

It was a familiar sight for longtime fans of the Cardinals. Many had seen Quinn’s father, Terry Quinn, make plenty of similar tackles during his time at Louisville in the early 1990s.

Louisville's TJ Quinn (34) watches as Ramon Puryear (41) pulls in an interception Friday against Georgia Tech.

Once described by former Courier Journal sports columnist Pat Forde as “the Cardinals’ atom bomb of a safety,” the elder Quinn’s violent, aggressive style of play took Arizona State tailback Mario Bates out for a series in a game that Louisville won 35-17 in 1993. Another story reported he knocked an opponent onto the third lane of the running track surrounding the football field during a game at Texas in 1994, his senior season.

Like father, like son. The pair had plenty to talk about after Louisville's win over the Yellow Jackets.

“He always told me about how he used to play, and I think that's what he was known for: being a hard hitter,” TJ Quinn said of his father. “And then after the (Georgia Tech) game, he was like, when I made that hit, he had some flashbacks, so that was nice.”

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm was one of Terry’s teammates in the early 1990s. He sees the similarities between the two.

“TJ gives us great effort and he plays hard. His dad was the same way,” Brohm said. “He could hit. He could run and tackle. He’d do everything you asked, and TJ has done the same thing. I think he's young and will continue to get better.”

Terry said his son is more athletic than he was, but he still thinks he was the harder hitter. Some of tackles back in the day would get him thrown out of games today “several times,” he said.

Louisville's TJ Quinn (34) follows a play during a 2022 game against UCF. Quinn, the son of former Louisville standout Terry Quinn, is starting for the Cardinals this season.

Still, Terry wants his son to carve his own path as a second-generation Louisville football player. And with six tackles against Georgia Tech, the younger Quinn took a step in that direction Friday. Pro Football Focus gave him the team's highest-graded coverage against the run (75.2) and fourth-best tackle grade (79) in 55 total snaps.

Terry, who also played running back at Louisville for two years, saw his son’s potential as a middle schooler. In one game, he said, TJ took down a running back in the backfield for a loss and followed it up with a pick-six on the next play, seeming to grow with each snap.

TJ continued to grow at Lowndes High School in Georgia, where he played safety and Terry was an assistant coach. In his junior season, the team won 14 games and reached the state championship, with TJ racking up all-region honors with 51 tackles at safety.

When it came to picking a college, Terry let TJ make his own decision. But while the three-star prospect landed more than 30 offers, his father said, interest from schools such as Kentucky, N.C. State and West Virginia couldn't compete with TJ's desire to follow in his father's footsteps.

“I told him, 'You go wherever you want. You have some good schools you can choose from, so you choose where you can be happy,'” Terry recalled saying. “When he chose Louisville, it was kind of special in my heart.”

Now, TJ has a starting spot within a young, but talented Cardinals linebacker group.

The offseason losses of Yasir Abdullah, Momo Sanogo and Monty Montgomery left some concern at the position. But TJ said the questions have created a chip on the linebackers' shoulders. They're out to prove they can be just as good as those previous players -- while TJ works to build a legacy at Louisville outside the shadow of his father, Terry.

“We have to maybe simplify some things to make sure we're always in the right position,” Brohm said after Friday's win. “... If we can get that fixed and let these guys play fast and hard, I think they'll do a good job.”

