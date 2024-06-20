Cardinals LB Kyzir White says Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes ‘are real similar’

It can’t be understated how important it was this offseason for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to be on the field over the last two months during the offseason program.

It obviously was a world of difference from a year ago while Murray was rehabbing a torn ACL and trying to learn a new offense at the same time.

How important was it?

Murray said recently, “It’s felt like one of the best offseasons I’ve had in a long time just being able to 1) be healthy and then 2) be in touch with the guys and actually be a part of it. Last year, working on the side with (senior conditioning coordinator) Buddy (Morris) every day, having to watch and having to be in meetings and not really get a feel for anything, it just makes a difference.

“It makes a difference when I’m out there. We’re all getting better together. Not only on the field but off the field, it’s been a good offseason.”

His teammates readily agree.

Noting how the positive vibe was noticeable this spring, linebacker Kyzir White said this week, “Definitely a different energy knowing you’re gonna have him out there.”

Wide receiver Greg Dortch said Thursday “it’s super big” to have had Murray on the field. He added, “I think it’s more important than a lot of people expect. Kyler’s a dynamic player and when he’s in the huddle and like he speaks, we listen and we follow behind him. He’s the leader of the offense. He’s in control of everything so to have him in the huddle from Day 1 and just being out there in practice every day; it means a lot.”

As for what it’s like playing against Murray, White said, “He’s been a winner his whole career. I played against him in college, so I definitely know what he can do. He’s a prolific quarterback. He’s a little smaller, so it’s kinda hard to read his eyes, stuff like that. He’ll look you off. He can beat you with his feet and his arm so it’s great to go against a quarterback like that.”

White then raised some eyebrows when he claimed, “I feel like him and (Patrick) Mahomes are real similar. They can beat you with their arm and their feet. I feel like he’s going to do a lot of great things and prove a lot of people wrong.”

