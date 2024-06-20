Cardinals LB Kyzir White: ‘I’m never gonna get complacent, take this for granted’

It was Nov. 19 last season in Houston when Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White entered the game having played all 657 defensive snaps in the first 10 games of the season.

Unfortunately, everything changed in the second quarter during the Texans’ third possession of the game. He suffered what he thought was “a real aggressive cramp” and believing it was going to go away, stayed on the field for another five or six snaps until the drive ended with a Jalen Thompson interception.

But the “cramp” didn’t go away and his day and season ended. He acknowledged Tuesday, “It felt weird. I didn’t think I tore my biceps when I was out there” even though he admitted to hearing a pop.

On the day after the game, head coach Jonathan Gannon said, it “was actually kind of gut-wrenching to watch, because I didn’t know he tore his bicep(s) and he was out there playing with one arm. It’s why he is who he is, a captain. What he’s done for this team and the defense, being a captain, the player that he is, the person that he is, you just feel bad for the guy. But he’ll bounce back and be ready to go next year.”

White knew he hadn’t missed a snap and said, “I was talking about it with some of my family members a few days before (the game). I feel like I jinxed myself a little bit. I was telling them I was excited because I hadn’t missed any snaps. I got it sent to me from one of my boys. He’s not an agent yet, but he’s like in the works and he sent me a lot of different statistics and he sent me that.

“I was sharing it with some of my family because I was excited about it and then that Sunday I tore my biceps.”

He underwent surgery and began rehab, but still had a presence around the team. Some players retreat when a season-ending injury occurs, but not White.

“I just really love football,” he explained. “It’s my safe haven; it’s really my sanctuary. This is where I enjoy myself the most. So it was good to still be around the guys even though I was out. Hopefully, bring a light into the room. Still laugh with them, joke with them, keep my spirits up so that was real important to me.”

Did he learn anything about himself going through that ordeal?

White said, “I feel like I’m a real resilient guy. Not just last year, but I’ve been through a lot throughout my NFL career. First season, my rookie year, I was starting as a rookie, never played linebacker in my life. Me and Derwin James were leading the team in tackles. I had a pick; in my first three games I was balling out. Then I got hurt (in the third game) with my knee and I was out the (rest of the) year.

“In my second year, I was just coming in on base downs. Felt like I should have been playing. We got Thomas Davis; an older guy. They’re not going to put him on the bench. Respectfully so; he might be in the Hall of Fame one day. I’m gonna keep rollin’ with the punches and control what I can.”

He added that missing games “was tough, but I’m a strong believer in everything happens for a reason, so I just try to keep my faith and keep working and hopefully this year I can play every snap in every game.”

As for rehab, which can be a drudgery, White said, “It was just more like mentally coming in every day and it gets repetitive but when you want something it ain’t too tough. Just coming here and trying to get better each and every day. I’m still working through some things, but if we had a game tomorrow I’d be able to play.”

He will continue working between now and training camp and be diligent about his recovery, saying, “I got cleared, but I’m still going to be doing this all year to make sure I’m all the way right.”

He realizes the importance of doing the daily mundane work that can be, well, boring, especially after turning 28 in March.

“I don’t get bored because I know I’m going into Year 7 and you can’t take this for granted because within a blink of an eye this could be gone,” White said. “So especially with getting hurt, I’m not taking anything … I’m never gonna get complacent, take this for granted.

“I’m just gonna come in and keep working every day. Even if it’s boring, I’m gonna keep doing the same thing over and over.”

