New Cardinals LB Kyzir White looking to be ‘quarterback of the defense’

The Arizona Cardinals’ most significant external addition in free agency so far is linebacker Kyzir White, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He got a two-year deal worth as much as $11 million.

He thrived in Philly’s defense, working with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, both of whom were on the Eagles’ staff as DC and linebackers coach.

That is a big reason why he signed with the Cardinals. He is knowledgable in the scheme and trusts his coaches to put him in a position to succeed.

What does he bring exactly?

“I feel like I have an advantage, so I want to give insight and help wherever I can,” White said via AZCardinals.com. “I’m never going to know everything. But that’s what I am striving to do, to be a quarterback of the defense.”

As a quarterback of the defense, perhaps he is expecting to play middle linebacker and make defensive calls like T.J. Edwards did for the Eagles last season. Or perhaps he will play the same role he had at one of the outside linebacker positions but be able to “quarterback” the defense from there.

He is excited to line up with Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

That could be a fun trio to watch in 2023 with White’s play and knowledge of the defense.

More Kyzir white!

