Cardinals LB Kyzir White enthused about the team’s defense

After missing the final six games of the 2023 season because of a torn biceps, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White can’t wait to get back on the field for the 2024 season.

In addition to his love of the game, White is excited about the additions the team made on defense.

Noting the free agent signing of fellow inside man Mack Wilson Sr., who White said is “definitely a physical guy,” he also emphasized, “Don’t forget Krys Barnes, either. He’s a great player. Owen (Pappoe; fifth-round choice in 2023); he’s coming into his own. I think the linebacker room as a whole; we’ve got some good guys in there.”

When asked if he and Wilson can be one of the top inside duos in the league, White got passionate and at one point decided to cut short his comments.

“I feel like they are sleeping on us,” he said. “Mack sent me something like two weeks ago I guess; they put out top linebacker duos and we were nowhere to be found. So when we’re in there working out, running, or we’re tired or something, that’s definitely in our head. Like we ain’t trying to prove anybody wrong or ourself right, but that’s a little disrespectful because … I ain’t gonna say too much.”

To be fair, since starting 14 games as a rookie with the Browns in 2019, Wilson started a total of only 14 the next two seasons in Cleveland and then three and one the last two seasons with the Patriots.

So, while they’ll simply let their play do the talking, Wilson does have something prove provided he becomes the starter.

Meanwhile, White is also impressed by the defensive line room.

He said, “We’re real big up front. We got a lot of good pieces. One guy in particular, Justin Jones. We got drafted together to the Chargers the same year. We played four years together, so that’s my dog. I know what we’re getting out of him. He’s a great player. Other guys, Bilal (Nichols). We got a couple of different pieces up front that I’m really excited about. They’re just gonna make my job easier.”

Jones was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft while White went to the Chargers one round later.

Finally, when White was asked about coordinator Nick Rallis, who was his linebackers coach with the Eagles in 2022, he said, “He’s the same guy he was at Philly. He’s like a wizard; he’s so smart. He knows everything that’s going on. To see him in this role is definitely cool to see. He’s gonna keep expanding that defensive playbook. He’s a real mastermind, so it’s gonna be exciting.”

