New Cardinals LB Krys Barnes gets league minimum, small signing bonus

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes to a one-year contract in free agency, bolstering the depth at linebacker. It was not an expensive signing.

Over the Cap has the details of Barnes’ deal.

Barnes will make the league minimum at $1.01 million. He gets a $25,000 signing bonus. The bonus is the only guaranteed money.

He will have to fight to make the roster.

His cap hit in 2023 will be almost $1.04 million.

Barnes is coming off a season in which he played in only six games. He suffered an ankle injury in the season opener that sent him to injured reserve.

In his first two seasons, he started 23 of the 29 games he played and had at least 80 tackles both seasons for the Packers.

